Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 8,501 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,607% compared to the typical volume of 314 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.89, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.89. WillScot has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $18.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. WillScot had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $272.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. WillScot’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WillScot will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on WSC. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of WillScot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on WillScot to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.70.
WillScot Company Profile
Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.
