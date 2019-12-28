Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 8,501 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,607% compared to the typical volume of 314 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.89, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.89. WillScot has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $18.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. WillScot had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $272.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. WillScot’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WillScot will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in WillScot by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in WillScot by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in WillScot by 1,505.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSC. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of WillScot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on WillScot to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.70.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

