Intersect ENT Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,120 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,233% compared to the typical volume of 72 call options.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $784.41 million, a PE ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 34.19% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $24.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert H. Binney, Jr. sold 25,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $551,079.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 7.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 434.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 469,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 381,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on XENT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 target price on shares of Intersect ENT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.72.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.