Investors Purchase High Volume of Newpark Resources Put Options (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 570 put options on the company. This is an increase of 363% compared to the average daily volume of 123 put options.

Shares of NR stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. Newpark Resources has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Newpark Resources had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $202.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newpark Resources will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NR shares. TheStreet downgraded Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Newpark Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

In other Newpark Resources news, CEO Paul L. Howes purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 855,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,267.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas L. White sold 6,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $37,300.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after buying an additional 39,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,254,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,671,000 after purchasing an additional 146,060 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 63,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 27,575 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Newpark Resources by 64.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

