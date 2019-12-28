Macerich Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 8,338 put options on the company. This is an increase of 481% compared to the typical volume of 1,435 put options.

MAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Macerich from $30.00 to $26.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Macerich from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of Macerich and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Macerich from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Macerich has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $47.05.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Macerich had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macerich will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Hash acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $264,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,812.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Macerich by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Macerich by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Macerich by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Macerich in the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Macerich by 127.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 511,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,127,000 after buying an additional 286,628 shares in the last quarter.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

