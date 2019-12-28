Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $31.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 1,332,382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 2,873,044 shares.The stock last traded at $21.67 and had previously closed at $21.67.

IMMU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Immunomedics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

In other Immunomedics news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $13,230,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Ball purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $70,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Immunomedics by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 21,135 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 78.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 29.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,779,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,600,000 after purchasing an additional 404,670 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in shares of Immunomedics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 250,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 2.16.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

