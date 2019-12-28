Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Sees Large Volume Increase After Insider Buying Activity

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following insider buying activity. 862,974 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 330% from the previous session’s volume of 200,540 shares.The stock last traded at $3.83 and had previously closed at $3.54.

Specifically, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James V. Continenza purchased 53,263 shares of Eastman Kodak stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $130,494.35. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 153,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,494.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 457,263 shares of company stock worth $1,556,414. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $154.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.35.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak in the second quarter worth $127,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 117.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 71,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the second quarter worth $191,000. 44.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.