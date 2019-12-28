Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 3.67

Press coverage about Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) has been trending very positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Virtus Investment Partners earned a news sentiment score of 3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the closed-end fund an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $122.45 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $126.55. The company has a market cap of $842.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.86.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.51 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

