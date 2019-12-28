Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Receiving Very Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) has trended very positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a coverage optimism score of 3.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYDAF opened at $29.69 on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average is $29.85.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

