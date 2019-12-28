Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 3.00

News coverage about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) has been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce earned a daily sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $82.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $87.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.20 and a 200 day moving average of $81.22.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

