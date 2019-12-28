ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 1.72

Media stories about ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ASX LTD/ADR earned a news sentiment score of 1.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

OTCMKTS:ASXFY opened at $56.00 on Friday. ASX LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $61.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.90.

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

