National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.50

News coverage about National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) has trended very negative on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. National Security Group earned a coverage optimism score of -3.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSEC opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. National Security Group has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Security Group had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from National Security Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Security Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

In other National Security Group news, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $40,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey bought 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $30,555.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,561 shares of company stock valued at $380,966. Insiders own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

