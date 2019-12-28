Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tripadvisor earned a news impact score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the travel company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Tripadvisor to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $30.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $60.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.66.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

