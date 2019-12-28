IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) has been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRCP opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative return on equity of 36.09% and a negative net margin of 212.62%.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

