Weed (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of -2.33

News stories about Weed (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) have been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Weed earned a coverage optimism score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS BUDZ opened at $0.31 on Friday. Weed has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.

In related news, major shareholder Nicole M. Breen sold 65,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $26,133.60.

WEED, Inc focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

