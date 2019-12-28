Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Given Daily News Impact Score of -3.00

Media stories about Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Aurora Cannabis earned a news sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.37. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $12.53.

Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.

