Extremely Critical Press Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Kroger (NYSE:KR) Share Price

News articles about Kroger (NYSE:KR) have been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Kroger earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Kroger’s ranking:

Kroger stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Kroger has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $29.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.68.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $431,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

