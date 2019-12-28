Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,071 call options on the company. This is an increase of 829% compared to the average volume of 223 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 65,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 87.5% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $8.82.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPWH. ValuEngine cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

