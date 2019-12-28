Brokers Issue Forecasts for Peabody Energy Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Peabody Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the coal producer will post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.10). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s FY2020 earnings at ($2.62) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTU. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE:BTU opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $968.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 255,891 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,548 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 15.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,414 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,814 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 87,212 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $933,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

