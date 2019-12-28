Brokers Set Expectations for Neogen Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Neogen in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 24th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Neogen stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.37. Neogen has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $79.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 14.35%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Neogen by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 34,015 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 8.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,399,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $1,343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,970 shares in the company, valued at $14,573,874.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Terri A. Morrical sold 7,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $497,485.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,769.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,349 shares of company stock worth $17,544,416 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

