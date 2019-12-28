Brokers Offer Predictions for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report released on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the utilities provider will earn $3.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.44. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

BIP stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.32. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 340.68%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

