Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 334,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,725,280 shares.The stock last traded at $59.89 and had previously closed at $59.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BOLD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised Audentes Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Audentes Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Audentes Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Get Audentes Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 14,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $432,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 578.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 1.9% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 100,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audentes Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.