Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Shares Gap Up to $2.75

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $2.75. Acorda Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 199,207 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acorda Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.49 million, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. The business had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter.

About Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

