Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Shares Gap Up to $2.75

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $2.75. Acorda Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 199,207 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acorda Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.21.
The firm has a market capitalization of $85.49 million, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter.
About Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.
