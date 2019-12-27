Pivotal Research Increases Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $117.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Pivotal Research from $114.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nike from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.87.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of Nike stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $101.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,465. The company has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83. Nike has a 1 year low of $70.99 and a 1 year high of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.07.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nike will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,407,042. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $1,527,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,500 shares of company stock worth $35,279,410 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after buying an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,973,692,000 after buying an additional 2,809,878 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,011,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,763,905,000 after buying an additional 73,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,990,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,426,314,000 after buying an additional 183,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.