Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) Shares Gap Up to $1.35

Shares of Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.45, but opened at $1.35. Depomed shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 361,552 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Depomed alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $55.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.26 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Depomed stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.20% of Depomed worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Depomed (NYSE:ASRT)

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Depomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Depomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.