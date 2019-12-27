Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 276,565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,006,910 shares.The stock last traded at $4.86 and had previously closed at $4.83.

GGB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gerdau SA will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Gerdau by 1,100.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 2,993.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

