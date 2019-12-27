Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 37,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 103,706 shares.The stock last traded at $2.95 and had previously closed at $3.60.

TTPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. G.Research raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.27) by $0.27. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 804.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -26.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 803.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 103,544 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,514,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 173,053 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,613,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 386,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

