Black Tusk Resources (CNSX:TUSK) Stock Price Up 50%

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Black Tusk Resources Inc (CNSX:TUSK)’s stock price rose 50% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, approximately 296,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.

Black Tusk Resources Company Profile (CNSX:TUSK)

Black Tusk Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Goldsmith property that consists of 11 claims covering an area of approximately 823.7 hectares located in southeastern British Columbia. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

