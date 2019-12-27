Global Li-Ion Graphite (CNSX:LION) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp (CNSX:LION) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 74013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13.

About Global Li-Ion Graphite (CNSX:LION)

Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Canada. It holds an option agreement to acquire an interest in the Chedic graphite project located near Carson City, Nevada; Madagascar Graphite property that consists of 4,375 hectares licenses located in Madagascar; and Neuron Graphite project located in Manitoba.

