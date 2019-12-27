Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc (CVE:GOM) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 59500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and a PE ratio of -0.11.

Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It has interests in the Greenwood Gold project and the May Mac project located in the Greenwood area of British Columbia. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

