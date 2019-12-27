Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Sets New 12-Month High at $117.14

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$117.14 and last traded at C$114.40, with a volume of 1701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$108.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$104.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$105.37. The company has a market cap of $584.02 million and a P/E ratio of 92.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

In other Economic Investment Trust news, Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$106.00 per share, with a total value of C$105,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,389 shares in the company, valued at C$4,705,189.61. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,800 shares of company stock worth $289,699.

About Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT)

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

