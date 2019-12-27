Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Short Interest Update

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the November 28th total of 92,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

NASDAQ:SPNS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.25. 1,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $82.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at about $16,137,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,301,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sapiens International by 378.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 149,599 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Sapiens International by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,174,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,518,000 after acquiring an additional 144,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sapiens International by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 134,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.