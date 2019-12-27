SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the November 28th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $329.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.75. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 million. Analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $308,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,371.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 41.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 483,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 141,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,801,000 after buying an additional 68,391 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 24,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,804,000 after buying an additional 20,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 20,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

