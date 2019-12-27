Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.24

Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 3400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.65 price target on shares of Quorum Information Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $82.28 million and a PE ratio of 413.33.

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quorum Information Technologies Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

