Advance Gold (CVE:AAX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.19

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Advance Gold Corp (CVE:AAX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 663812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71.

Advance Gold (CVE:AAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Advance Gold Company Profile (CVE:AAX)

Advance Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada, Kenya, and Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tabasquena silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; a 100% interest in the Venaditas silver project located in Ojocaliente, Mexico; and a 13.5% interest in the Kakamega advanced gold project located in Kenya, East Africa.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Gerdau Sees Large Volume Increase
Gerdau Sees Large Volume Increase
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Sees Strong Trading Volume
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Sees Strong Trading Volume
Black Tusk Resources Stock Price Up 50%
Black Tusk Resources Stock Price Up 50%
Global Li-Ion Graphite Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06
Global Li-Ion Graphite Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06
Global Hemp Group Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03
Global Hemp Group Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03
Golden Dawn Minerals Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08
Golden Dawn Minerals Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report