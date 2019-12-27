Advance Gold (CVE:AAX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.19

Advance Gold Corp (CVE:AAX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 663812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71.

Advance Gold (CVE:AAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Advance Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada, Kenya, and Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tabasquena silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; a 100% interest in the Venaditas silver project located in Ojocaliente, Mexico; and a 13.5% interest in the Kakamega advanced gold project located in Kenya, East Africa.

