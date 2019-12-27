SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Short Interest Update

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,440,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the November 28th total of 16,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,246,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,647,000 after buying an additional 631,573 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SLM by 15.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,196,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,622 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SLM by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after acquiring an additional 205,773 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in SLM in the third quarter valued at $31,954,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in SLM by 102.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,276,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,621 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SLM from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.06. 1,160,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,839,805. SLM has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $405.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.58 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

