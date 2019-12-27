Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 324,900 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the November 28th total of 233,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TITN shares. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 66,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 825,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 91,802 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Titan Machinery by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Titan Machinery by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 131,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TITN stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.53. 5,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,994. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $320.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 2.28.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $360.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 0.85%. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.