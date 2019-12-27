Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Short Interest Update

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 652,200 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the November 28th total of 824,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SVRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Savara by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Savara by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Savara by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,250,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Savara during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Savara by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 17,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

SVRA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.73. 168,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,270. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 13.07 and a quick ratio of 13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $72.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.29. Savara has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $11.96.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. On average, analysts anticipate that Savara will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

