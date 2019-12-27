Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Short Interest Up 23.1% in December

Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the November 28th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,327. Sensus Healthcare has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRTS. B. Riley lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sensus Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the second quarter worth $30,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.