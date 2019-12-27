Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Down 25.0% in December

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Ira Sochet acquired 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $125,721.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Devices stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 2.43% of Taylor Devices worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of Taylor Devices stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.71. Taylor Devices has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter.

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

