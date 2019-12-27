Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) Short Interest Down 37.1% in December

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 212,700 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the November 28th total of 338,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:SREV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.53. 24,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,485. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Servicesource International has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Servicesource International will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SREV shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Servicesource International in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 87.5% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Servicesource International by 64,142.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 53,238 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Servicesource International during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Servicesource International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Servicesource International by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 713,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 228,669 shares in the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Servicesource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

