PumaPay Market Cap Reaches $3.58 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One PumaPay token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Coinall, Bittrex and CoinBene. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PumaPay has a total market cap of $3.58 million and $139,019.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.88 or 0.05884031 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029665 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00036044 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001910 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023544 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,175,631,271 tokens. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, CoinExchange, Coinall, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.