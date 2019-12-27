View Market Cap Reaches $168,167.00 (VIEW)

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last week, View has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. View has a market cap of $168,167.00 and $201.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One View token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00182261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.01237701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026081 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120237 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

View launched on September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . View’s official website is view.ly . The official message board for View is blog.view.ly . View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling View

View can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade View should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase View using one of the exchanges listed above.

