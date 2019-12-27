Sai (DAI) Achieves Market Cap of $103.13 Million

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, Sai has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Sai token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on major exchanges. Sai has a market cap of $103.13 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.88 or 0.05884031 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029665 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00036044 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001910 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023544 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Sai Profile

Sai is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. The official website for Sai is www.makerdao.com . Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Sai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Sai

Sai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sai using one of the exchanges listed above.

