Steem Price Tops $0.12 (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $44.18 million and $491,829.00 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001688 BTC on major exchanges including RuDEX, HitBTC, Binance and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,360.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.50 or 0.02773291 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00551356 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00021061 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 64.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000500 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000401 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 372,121,367 coins and its circulating supply is 355,147,273 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official website is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, HitBTC, Binance, RuDEX, Bithumb, Upbit, Bittrex, GOPAX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

