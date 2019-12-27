Civitas (CIV) Achieves Market Cap of $126,504.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. Civitas has a market capitalization of $126,504.00 and $227.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00643159 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008299 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000276 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001048 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,332,007 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

