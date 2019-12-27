Brokerages Anticipate PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will report sales of $64.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $64.30 million. PROS posted sales of $52.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $248.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.16 million to $248.46 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $292.04 million, with estimates ranging from $290.08 million to $294.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). PROS had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.32 million. PROS’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

PRO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PROS in a report on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on PROS to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

PRO stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.03. 8,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,270. PROS has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $75.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 24,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $1,464,613.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,608,227.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $678,937.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,595,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,632 shares of company stock worth $4,046,112 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of PROS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PROS by 347.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after buying an additional 198,720 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in PROS by 682.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 43,704 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PROS in the third quarter valued at $1,614,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in PROS by 1.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 182,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

