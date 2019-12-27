Brokerages Anticipate Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.37. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $243.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.53 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMSI. BidaskClub raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $59.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New purchased 935,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $14,576,650.00. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra purchased 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $64,387.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMSI traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $31.42. 14,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,077. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $63.64. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

