Status Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.30 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Status has a market cap of $31.84 million and $8.30 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Cobinhood, IDCM and ABCC. Over the last week, Status has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00182261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.01237701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026081 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120237 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Status

Status was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, OKEx, Tidex, ABCC, DragonEX, Koinex, Bithumb, Gatecoin, Poloniex, GOPAX, OTCBTC, DDEX, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Upbit, Kucoin, ZB.COM, BigONE, TOPBTC, OOOBTC, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, IDEX, Ovis, Livecoin, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Liqui, Huobi, IDAX, DEx.top, CoinTiger, ChaoEX, Neraex, IDCM and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

