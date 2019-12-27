Brokerages Anticipate Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.06. Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.46 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TNDM shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.92.

In other news, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $11,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $703,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,265 shares in the company, valued at $933,192.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,462 shares of company stock worth $14,290,090 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,404. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $74.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.38.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

