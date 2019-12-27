Stratis Trading Down 10.6% This Week (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. Stratis has a market cap of $34.92 million and approximately $904,179.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00004756 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Binance, HitBTC and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004170 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00001316 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007844 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000827 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00052037 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,619,342 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Binance, Upbit, Coinrail, Bithumb, Bittrex, HitBTC, Cryptomate, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Crex24 and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

